Bank of America partners with CIAA for HBCU scholarship program

BALTIMORE - Fans and alumni of the CIAA are taking over downtown Baltimore with energy and exuberance.

The CIAA, the nation's oldest Black college athletics tournament, has a full week of basketball games, events and parties to entertain the crowds.

However, the tournament is much more than the games and the atmosphere.

It's also about community and providing opportunities for young people.

The CIAA and Bank of America are partnering for a scholarship to provide to HBCU students.

"The CIAA Is a special tournament. You know, it is the first, oldest African American tournament and honoring our student-athletes, said Janet Currie, with Bank of America. "The HBCUs are an integral part of educating our students. And so, Bank of America is contributing to that scholarship fund, which you can also do as well."

"We know that students should be able to graduate despite not having every penny."

Currie says Bank of America is proud to contribute to the community, especially in Baltimore. She is an HBCU graduate, which is why this scholarship program is a big deal.

"We know that we must Invest in our communities because we are our communities," Currie said. "I know that it means so much to me because every single day that I was on that campus it was instilled in me that I was destined for greatness. So it gave me not only strong academics but incredible confidence, an incredible sense of history and pride in that, and it just prepared me, really quite frankly, for where I am today."

For more information on the scholarship, visit this website.