Baltimore's public transportation services to help troubleshoot AFC Championship Game traffic

BALTIMORE -- Ravens fans who plan on flocking to the AFC Championship Game on Sunday can take advantage of Baltimore's various public transportation services.

The city will be bustling with people trying to navigate their way to M&T Bank Stadium to watch the Baltimore Ravens play the Kansas City Chiefs at 3 p.m.

There will be buses, light rail trains, and metro subway trains. For those people traveling from out of town, there will be MARC train services and commuter buses.

Light Rail

Light Rail trains will be traveling through Baltimore on the tracks leading north through the city and south to Glen Burnie.

Additionally, express shuttle buses will transport people from designated light rail stops. Those buses will travel to the stadium from stops at Timonium Fairgrounds and the Cromwell Station in Glen Burnie.

The express shuttle buses will start rolling at 10 a.m. on Sunday and transport people from the two locations directly to the Camden Yards light rail stop. The buses will run every 15 minutes until noon, according to transportation authorities.

Those services will resume at 5 p.m. That's when people can board the express shuttle buses at Camden Yards and be taken back to either Timonium Fairgrounds or Cromwell Station.

There is a small caveat: People traveling to the airport must get off at the North Linthicum light rail stop and then board a shuttle bus to the BWI light rail stop, transportation officials said.

Metro Subway

The closest metro stop to the stadium is the Charles Center station. People can walk from the metro stop south to M&T Bank Stadium. Transportation officials advise that public transportation patrons should take the escalator to the street level, walk down Baltimore Street, turn left at the CFG Arena on Howard Street and go towards M&T Bank Stadium, which is past Camden Yards.

Local Bus

People using the bus system can travel through Baltimore to the stadium via the s Navy, Yellow, Brown, and Silver bus routes as well as LocalLinks 26, 51, 54, 63, 69, 70, 73, 75, 76, 94, according to transportation officials.

MARC Train

The MARC Penn Line train will operate on its regular Sunday schedule with the addition of an extra train that will depart from Baltimore Penn Station at 7:30 p.m.

Shuttle buses will take people from Baltimore Penn Station to the North Avenue light rail train stop. After the game, though, between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., those buses will pick up passengers at the intersection of Pratt Street and Howard Street and take them to Baltimore Penn Station, transportation officials said.

Commuter Bus

Commuter Bus 201 will run on a Sunday schedule service. A supplemental service will allow for the buses to run every 30 minutes between 12 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. The buses will stop at several locations and drop off people at the Greyhound bus stop Baltimore Downtown Bus Station, which is not far from M&T Bank Stadium, according to transportation officials.

• Burtonsville Park & Ride • Dorsey MARC Station • Arundel Mills Mall (bus shelter near Primark) • BWI Southwest Airlines (Upper Level) • BWI International Terminal (Upper Level) • BWI MARC/Amtrak Rail Station (7 Amtrak Way. Paid Parking Garage) • Warner St (across from Greyhound Bus Terminal entrance)