Baltimore Subway stations temporarily closed but services resumed Friday night

BALTIMORE — All Metro SubwayLink stations were restored Friday night after they were temporarily closed, the Maryland Transportation Authority announced.

The MTA said the closure was due to simultaneous reports of smoke at two subway stations.

"Since these incidents occurred simultaneously, all metro subway stations were closed in order to allow maintenance staff and fire officials to investigate and identify any contributing conditions," MTA said.

According to MTA, a large brush fire reported on Route 795 produced smoke that impacted the Owings Mills station, and a subway train experienced a smoking propulsion motor, which impacted the Johns Hopkins and Shot Tower stations. No injuries to passengers or staff were reported.

UPDATED -Metro SubwayLink Service Advisory - Service Shutdown -- All Metro SubwayLink stations continue to be temporarily closed with no train service while emergency services personnel investigates reports of smoke at several sta... https://t.co/vfDNlXGeu7 — MTA Maryland (@mtamaryland) May 12, 2023

Shuttle bus service was put in place to accommodate patrons from Owings Mills to Johns Hopkins, making all station stops in between the two metro stops, MTA said.