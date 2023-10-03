Governor Moore announces $20 million in grant funding for MARC train improvements in Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- The Maryland Department of Transportation has received $20.4 million in grant funding from the Biden administration to improve the MARC railway system in Baltimore, Governor Wes Moore announced Tuesday.

"This critical funding will help us improve MARC reliability and deliver cleaner air for communities near the Port of Baltimore," Governor Wes Moore said.

The funding is divided into two grants, each for separate projects.

The first grant of $8.8 million will allow the MTA to advance planning and engineering for the Penn Camden Connector project, which will link the two MARC train lines that serve Baltimore.

The second grant of $11.6 million will replace three high emission locomotives with battery electric locomotives and a battery charging station, at the CSX Curtis Bay rail terminal.

The new units are expected to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 1,530 metric tons, and locomotive noise by 70%, according to the governor's office.

"These projects show Maryland will be innovative, competitive and environmentally responsible as we create new opportunities for people, communities and business," MTA Secretary Paul Wiedefeld said.

The MARC and Port of Baltimore projects are among more than 70 rail improvement projects in 35 states and Washington, D.C., receiving grants through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.