Baltimore's DPW Deputy Director Richard Luna is stepping down

BALTIMORE - Baltimore's Department of Public Works Deputy Director Richard Luna is stepping down from his position, the Mayor's Office confirmed on Thursday. His last day will be on October 3.

The mayor's office said Luna is leaving on his decision and it is not related to any work or performance-related issues at DPW.

"I want to extend my sincere thanks to Director Luna for his tireless work on behalf of Baltimore," Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said. "He stepped up to lead DPW at a critical time, helping to lead the agency through both challenging times and exciting progress, like the return of weekly recycling."

Luna joined DPW in 2022 as deputy director and was assigned as the interim director in June.

"We are excited for him in this next chapter of his journey, and will sorely miss his voice and expertise in City government," Scott said. "We know that he will carry Baltimore's spirit, passion, and grit with him everywhere and will continue to make his DPW family and all of us proud."

Weekly recycling returned to Baltimore City in March after it had been suspended during COVID-19 and was then collected every other week.

However, DPW has faced scrutiny over the past few months with the on-the-job death of Ronald Silver II. Baltimore's Inspector General released a detailed report on poor working conditions within the DPW.