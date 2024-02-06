Weekly recycling planned to resume in Baltimore City in March

BALTIMORE - Weekly recycling in Baltimore City is set to resume in Baltimore City early next month.

The Department of Public Works confirms that regular recycling services will resume the first full week in March.

Since July, DPW has added more trucks and hired dozens of drivers and crew members.

Baltimore residents tell WJZ they are relieved because recycling bins fill up quickly.

"If you miss it, you have to wait another two weeks and it's already probably full," said Jennifer Knighton.

Anita Nucci says that sometimes cardboard boxes and items are thrown on the streets or in alleyways while batting a bi-weekly pickup.

"People just throw stuff all over the place," Nucci said.

DPW announced a new batch of upgraded recycling trucks, additional crews and revamped pickup routes that will help them get back to the way recycling pickup once was.

"I'm very happy that they would do it every week," Nucci said.

Recycling was suspended back in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, and then it returned for bi-weekly pickup.

It was a move criticized by Baltimore City Council member Yitzy Schleifer.

"What we see oftentimes is that it ends up getting blown into the water, the creeks, the gutters, so there's been a lot of pollution caused by this every other week collection," Schleifer said.

DPW says they've added 35 new drivers and hired 74 new workers and reduced the vacancy rate in solid waste to 8.5%

Out of the 80 ordered new load packers,13 have been delivered.

"If we want to keep it off the sidewalks and keep it in the containers, we have to empty them so that there's room," Knighton said.

With regards to the new trucks being delivered, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said in a statement, "the delivery of these vehicles is a solid next step in finally getting us to return to weekly recycling pickup."

Scott said teams are working nonstop to get the trucks ready, ensure crews are ready to go and complete testing of the updated routes