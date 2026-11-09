Baltimore's Café Dear Leon ranks No. 2 on Beli restaurant app's list of top bakeries in the world

Baltimore's Café Dear Leon, a bakery shop in Canton, has made it onto a list of the world's top bakeries.

The James Beard semifinalist is one of six bakeries chosen by restaurant app Beli for its list of the top 12 bakeries worldwide.

Other U.S. bakeries making the list include New York's Radio Bakery at No. 5, Arsicault Bakery in San Francisco at No. 3 and Petitgrain Boulangerie in Santa Monica, California, at No. 6.

The top spot on Beli's list went to "JUNO the bakery" in Copenhagen, Denmark.

The Beli app, a restaurant-ranking app founded in 2021, allows users to rank restaurants they have visited, explained a post on the business posted to Instagram. The company said its list of the top bakeries in the world is based on more than 140 million reviews submitted by customers through the app.

Café Dear Leon, known for its viral crab dip bagel, recently opened a bagel shop in Patterson Park and a pizza restaurant inside La Maison on North Howard Street.

One Baltimore-based food blog, Bmorefood, commented on the bakery making Beli's list, writing, "representing Baltimore very well, Cafe Dear Leon."