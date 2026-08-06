Baltimore's Angel Reese earns first Team USA Women's World Cup selection

Baltimore native and WNBA star Angel Reese will make her World Cup debut, along with fellow newcomers Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers, on the U.S. women's national team next month.

The Americans will face China, Italy and the Czech Republic in pool play at the World Cup, which will be held from Sept. 4-13 in Berlin. The WNBA will take a nearly three-week break in its season to accommodate the event.

Reese, who grew up in Randallstown, Maryland, is averaging 16 points and 11.7 rebounds per game in her first season with the WNBA's Atlanta Dream. She played her first two seasons with the Chicago Sky.

Reese is a three-time WNBA All-Star and is a two-time rebounding leader.

She played in high school at Baltimore's St. Frances Academy, where she ultimately was invited to play in the McDonald's All-American and Jordan Brand Classic, two of the nation's premier high school all-star games.

Reese played two seasons at the University of Maryland before transferring to LSU, where she won a national championship in 2023 and was a unanimous first-team All-American.

U.S. team aiming for fifth-straight title

The U.S. women's national team will try to win its fifth consecutive FIBA World Cup title. The young stars will be joined by Olympic medalists A'ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart, Napheesa Collier, Chelsea Gray, Jackie Young, Kahleah Copper and Kelsey Plum.

"It's always good when you compete for a gold medal; it's a big honor," said Wilson, a four-time WNBA MVP. "It's something I don't take lightly. Time to go there and have some fun and also win."

Rhyne Howard and Aliyah Boston will also be making their World Cup debuts to round out the team.

"I'm so excited to announce the 2026 USA Basketball Women's National Team," USA Basketball national team managing director Sue Bird said. "This is an incredibly talented group that has earned the opportunity to compete in Berlin. Wearing a USA jersey is a privilege, and I know these 12 players will embrace that responsibility as we go after another gold medal. I can't wait to see what this team accomplishes together."

This is the first time that USA Basketball had a managing director choose the team. In the past it was a committee. Kara Lawson will coach the squad.

Stewart is the third player in USA Basketball history to appear in four World Cup tournaments, joining Bird, who played in five, and Diana Taurasi, who also played in four.

Clark, Bueckers and Reese helped the Americans win a World Cup qualifying tournament in Puerto Rico in March.

Ionescu left off the roster

Sabrina Ionescu has been a big part of the U.S. roster the last few years, but was left off this season's team.

Bird said she called many of the players who didn't make the team this time, including Ionescu.

"I think we can all agree the hardest part, which is a problem I would never trade, is that we have so much talent," Bird said. "The beauty of that is it means almost all players are wanting to be on this team, willing to be on this team. It is a sacrifice. It is a time commitment."

Alyssa Thomas helped the U.S. win gold at the Paris Olympics, but didn't take part in any USA Basketball camps since. Minnesota rookie Olivia Miles also hadn't taken part in any USA camps yet either.

"Tremendous player. So much fun to watch," Bird said of Miles, who is the front-runner for the WNBA Rookie of the Year. "It's been amazing watching her grow in this league. ... She's played with USA basketball before. She will undoubtedly be in the mix for teams in the future."