Baltimore youth spend their summer helping others and learning about the workforce

YouthWorks participants spent their day Wednesday at Martin's Caterers in Baltimore, packing summer lunches for thousands of young people across the city.

Many of them gave up their own summer hours to help others and learn what it's like having a job.

"I love this environment, I love the people. Everyone is so nice and sweet," said 16-year-old Brooke Tillett.

Tillet said she packed salad, pizza kits, broccoli, peaches and ranch for lunches. Others worked on breakfasts.

"It makes me feel very good, because I'm helping my community," Tillett beamed.

"Meaningful summer experiences"

Mac Garvin, the director of the Mayor's Office of Employment Development (MOED), said they have worked with Martin's Caterers for more than two decades. She said, since 2013, YouthWorks has had over 600 young people work there and have a great summer experience.

Garvin said while the business community and parents love seeing young adults working, what's most important is that they enjoy doing it themselves -- which is evident by the number of people that apply to the program every year.

"Young people in Baltimore City, they want to work. They want jobs," said Garvin. "They want meaningful summer experiences."

Also in attendance Wednesday was Maryland Secretary of Labor Portia Wu, who said it's important for young people to get experience in the workforce. She said it does not matter what kind of job it is, but programs like YouthWorks help with graduation rates and improve chances of employment later on.

"It's hard, right?" said Wu. "You learn a lot. You have to learn speed, you have to learn coordination, communication, figuring out logistics. There's so many jobs that involve those basic skills. And of course, knowing to come to work on time, get along with other people, listen to directions. Those are all important skills to learn and experience."

What is YouthWorks?

YouthWorks has been around for more than 50 years. As Baltimore City's summer youth employment program, anyone between the ages 14 and 21 can apply.

"It's one of the largest and most successful programs in the country," said Garvin, with the Mayor's office. "We have young people working all across the city in a variety of different sectors. It is honestly a program that involves every stakeholder in the city, and it's one of the most beloved."

It runs for five weeks this year, totaling 25 hours a week. Participants must apply early in the year and, if accepted, will get a paycheck of $15 an hour. There are a variety of employment partners, like Martin's Caterers, where workers may be assigned.

The goal is to help youth get off on the right foot and get work experience while they are young.

There are also a lot of full-circle moments. Garvin said many people currently working at MOED or at YouthWorks sites used to be in the program themselves or were impacted by it.

"It's interesting to see how everything gets made," said 16-year-old Tillet making lunches Wednesday afternoon. "Because when I was younger, I was getting these lunches, and I never knew how people were making them and stuff, so it's interesting to see how they get created."