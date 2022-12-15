Baltimore woman charged in deadly I-95 hit-and-run in Prince George's County

BALTIMORE -- A woman from Baltimore has been charged in a hit-and-run crash that left a man dead this month on I-95 in Prince George's County, police said.

Lidia Parada Benitez, 63, was arrested in a traffic stop Wednesday at Hollins Ferry Road north of I-695 in Baltimore. She is charged with leaving the scene of an injury collision and failing to report a collision to police.

Ceasar Alfred Charles Burke was killed in the collision on Dec. 4.

Troopers responded around 10 a.m. to the area of southbound I-95 and the Intercounty Connector for the crash.

Investigators believe Burke and a woman were parked on the shoulder of the highway and were talking when, for reasons unknown, the woman walked into the lanes. When Burke pulled her back, he was hit by a Nissan Altima driven by Benitez, police said.

A second vehicle, a Honda CR-V, also struck Burke, but the driver of that car stayed on the scene. Investigators initially thought a tractor-trailer also struck Burke and left the scene, but Maryland State Police said that is no longer the case.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the College Park Barrack at 301-345-3101.

