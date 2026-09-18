Ravens, Orioles, and Arsenal games draw crowds and heightened security to Baltimore

Thousands of people are flocking to Baltimore City this weekend, not just for the Ravens home opener, but for the Orioles and Arsenal games too. And though having fun and bringing home a couple of wins is, of course, top of mind for many, so is safety.

"Essentially, it's a sea of purple. You'll have a couple of outsiders mingled in; we do show a couple of games, but for the most part, it's a sea of purple," Ray Gayhardt, Liv's Tavern general manager, said.

With an Arsenal game Saturday, coupled with the Orioles game and the Ravens home opener on Sunday, it's sure to be a busy weekend near the stadiums.

"I'm going to be definitely out watching the Ravens play. I've got Lamar on my fantasy, so I'm excited to see him play," Dezmend Wigginton, a Fed Hill resident, said.

However, following a few shootings in the neighborhood last year, businesses in the area are going the extra mile, including hiring security to make sure people have fun while staying safe.

"It's just one of those things where body language means everything," Brandon Gibbs with On Site Protection said. "We're also looking at bags, making sure they're not bringing in little miniatures, or anything like that. Weapons, brass knuckles, anything of that nature."

On Site Protection is one of many contracted with several bars and restaurants in the area to make sure everyone is on their best behavior.

Gibbs says they usually have four guards in the area, but on Sunday there will be 11.

Baltimore City Police also tell WJZ they will have an increased officer presence in the city, added traffic patrols, and "an incident commander…to oversee the department's response."