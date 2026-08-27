Water main break affecting traffic around Baltimore/Washington International airport

A water main break is causing traffic issues around Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport in Anne Arundel County, Maryland.

The Maryland State Highway Administration shared an update on social media around 9:00 a.m. Thursday, saying Route 170 is closed between I-195 and Amtrak Way.

The closure is causing heavy traffic approaching the airport and accessing the rental car area.

BWI also shared an update on social media, saying the delays stretched to Route 295, including the ramp from southbound 295 to eastbound I-195.

The airport said rental car shuttles are running a detour.

At this point, there's no word on what caused the water main break or how long the repairs will take.

Click here for real-time updates from the state Highway Administration.