Baltimore Symphony Orchestra to host New Year's Eve concert

By CBS Baltimore Staff

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Symphony Orchestra and Revival Celebrate New Year's Eve with a twist.

After successfully celebrating the first installment of their collaborative partnership, the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra (BSO) and Revival, the award-winning JDV by Hyatt Hotel, are together again for a special New Year's Eve installment of the BSO Fusion Series.

The NYE concert will see the Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall lobby transform for the pre-concert "Lit Lobby" experience, followed by the Beethoven to Beyoncé Fusion concert. The concert will conclude with a special NYE edition of The Night Brunch.

The fun begins when the doors open at 7:30 pm. Fusion concert ticketholders are able to access the pre-concert party. Conducted by visionary conductor, composer, producer, and songwriter Steve Hackman, the Fusion series blends elements of classical and contemporary music from genres spanning hip-hop, pop and rock. 

From Beethoven to Beyoncé, a fantastical trip through an imaginary music festival, will combine the greatest composers of all time with the best popular artists of today.

This Fusion x Revival partnership is another effort in the BSO's mission to make the Meyerhoff a "Hall for All" by diversifying its programming while celebrating the versatility of its musicians and the vibrant cultural arts scene in Baltimore. 

Tickets to the concert start at $35.

The Night Brunch is an additional $30.

First published on December 29, 2022 / 5:41 PM

