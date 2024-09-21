Baltimore closes summer out with Charm City Live, featuring heavy-hitting music artists, onsite job fair

Baltimore closes summer out with Charm City Live, featuring heavy-hitting music artists, onsite job

Baltimore closes summer out with Charm City Live, featuring heavy-hitting music artists, onsite job

Baltimore closes summer out with Charm City Live, featuring heavy-hitting music artists, onsite job

BALTIMORE -- The heart of downtown Baltimore drummed up a crowd of people for the third annual Charm City Live Event.

Crowds of people came out to watch a rundown of musical artists and get a taste of Baltimore.

"An outdoor event, with my community neighbors, with my community given by my mayor," an attendee said.

Mayor Brandon Scott said the event was a late wrap-up of other major summer festivals, including Afram and Artscape.

This year's focus was to bring in heavy-hitting musical artists, something the crowd was anxiously awaiting.

The free, one-day festival is a music lovers delight.

This year, headliners included hip-hop duo Method Man and Redman, plus hip-hop soul superstar, Monica.

"Oh, my goodness, I am a 90s hip-hop girl all day, every day. Old school hip hop," another attendee said.

The family-friendly event also offered attendees a chance to learn more about career opportunities with an onsite job fair.

Surrounding the stage, people also found food, retail, and art vendors.

"You can get your cold drinks all around," a local vendor announced to concertgoers passing by.

"Overall, it's a good construct for families to come, have a good time, the vendors are good," a woman reflected.

You can expect road closures surrounding War Memorial Plaza until Sunday at 1 a.m.