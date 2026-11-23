Baltimore City has filed a lawsuit against ticket reseller Vivid Seats that accuses the company of using deceptive fee policies and bait and switch tactics in its business.

The lawsuit was filed Monday in Circuit Court for Baltimore City by Mayor Brandon Scott and the Baltimore City Council, said a statement released by the mayor's office.

Chicago-based Vivid Seats sells tickets for a variety of sports events, concerts, comedy shows and more. The company charges sellers a 10% commission on each ticket resale.

One chief complaint of the legal action is that Vivid Seats lures fans to make purchases with low advertised prices that are not actually available. Then, the city alleges that the company raises the price step-by-step as customers navigate through the checkout process.

Other tactics allegedly used by the company include conducting false advertising on search engines, disguising multi-ticket bundle prices as single-ticket prices and automatically adding non-itemized service and delivery fees.

City seeks court order halting alleged deceptive practices

"The city is seeking a court order halting these practices and imposing civil penalties for each violation," the statement said.

"Anyone who's tried to buy tickets to a live event in the last few years knows firsthand that price gouging and dishonest marketing has gotten out of control," said Scott. "Whether they're looking to attend a concert at CFG Bank Arena or a night at the Lyric, our residents deserve accurate pricing that reflects what they will actually be charged for tickets."

City Solicitor Ebony M. Thompson said, "When a Baltimore family sees a $98 ticket advertised and ends up paying $154 for it, that is not a fee. That is a bait-and-switch."

Thompson alleged further that Vivid Seats had "built its checkout process to count on people giving up on comparison shopping once they are a few clicks in, and it has made a great deal of money doing so."

The lawsuit urges the court to permanently ban Vivid Seats from advertising prices that are not available and to block any deceptive pricing policies and bundling methods.

Company denies Baltimore City's allegations

The company responded to the lawsuit in a statement shared with CBS News Baltimore.

"Vivid Seats denies these allegations and has presented 'all-in pricing' nationwide since the FTC all-in pricing rule took effect in May 2025. We are committed to transparent pricing, responsible business practices, and compliance with applicable laws," the statement said.

"Vivid Seats works to deliver the most rewarding ticket-buying experience for fans through competitive everyday pricing backed by its Lowest Price Guarantee and an industry-leading rewards program," it added.