Baltimore student, LSU commit, awarded MaxPreps Player of the Year

BALTIMORE — Max Preps has named Baltimore student-athlete Da'Shawn Womack of St. Frances Academy, the 2022 MaxPreps Maryland High School Football Player of the Year. 

6-4 and 240 pounds, the senior defensive lineman helped lead the Panther to a 9-1 record, and a rank of 13 nationally, according to MaxPreps.

Womack had 48 tackles, 26 tackles for loss, 15 sacks, five fumble recoveries, and one blocked field goal, including a 75-yard touchdown in a 22-15 win over Hawaii state champion Kahuku. 

He is regarded as a top 50 prospect by 247Sports, the number one prospect in Maryland, and number four defensive lineman nationally. He is also a contender for the MaxPreps All-America Team, which will be released January 10.

Womack is committed to Louisiana State University, where he is expected to play edge. 

First published on December 15, 2022 / 4:10 PM

