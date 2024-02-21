Two killed, including child, and multiple injured in Northeast Baltimore crash

BALTIMORE -- Two people, one of them a child, died in a crash involving four cars Wednesday morning in Northeast Baltimore, the Baltimore City Fire Department said.

Units responded around 7:30 a.m. to the crash at the 3500 block of Belair Road, BCFD spokesperson Kevin Cartwright said. Investigators believe one vehicle struck three others in the crash, and speed was a factor.

An adult and child were pronounced dead at the scene, Cartwright said. A third child was in the same car, but their condition was unclear.

The child who did not survive was pulled from the car by a pastor from a nearby church, Cartwright said.

Three more people were transported to area hospitals, but the severity of their injuries was not immediately clear.

Baltimore Police are investigating the crash.