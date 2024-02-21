Watch CBS News
Two killed, including child, and multiple injured in Northeast Baltimore crash

By Rohan Mattu

Your Wednesday morning news update: February 21, 2024
BALTIMORE -- Two people, one of them a child, died in a crash involving four cars Wednesday morning in Northeast Baltimore, the Baltimore City Fire Department said. 

Units responded around 7:30 a.m. to the crash at the 3500 block of Belair Road, BCFD spokesperson Kevin Cartwright said. Investigators believe one vehicle struck three others in the crash, and speed was a factor. 

An adult and child were pronounced dead at the scene, Cartwright said. A third child was in the same car, but their condition was unclear. 

The child who did not survive was pulled from the car by a pastor from a nearby church, Cartwright said. 

Three more people were transported to area hospitals, but the severity of their injuries was not immediately clear. 

Baltimore Police are investigating the crash. 

Rohan Mattu

Rohan Mattu is a digital producer at CBS News Baltimore. Rohan graduated from Towson University in 2020 with a degree in journalism and previously wrote for WDVM-TV in Hagerstown. He maintains WJZ's website and social media, which includes breaking news in everything from politics to sports.

First published on February 21, 2024 / 9:21 AM EST

