Two killed, including child, and multiple injured in Northeast Baltimore crash
BALTIMORE -- Two people, one of them a child, died in a crash involving four cars Wednesday morning in Northeast Baltimore, the Baltimore City Fire Department said.
Units responded around 7:30 a.m. to the crash at the 3500 block of Belair Road, BCFD spokesperson Kevin Cartwright said. Investigators believe one vehicle struck three others in the crash, and speed was a factor.
An adult and child were pronounced dead at the scene, Cartwright said. A third child was in the same car, but their condition was unclear.
The child who did not survive was pulled from the car by a pastor from a nearby church, Cartwright said.
Three more people were transported to area hospitals, but the severity of their injuries was not immediately clear.
Baltimore Police are investigating the crash.
