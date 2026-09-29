Baltimore State's Attorney's Office launches new data dashboard to increase transparency

Baltimore City's State's Attorney's Office launched a new data dashboard aimed at providing greater transparency into how the office handles criminal cases and the outcomes of those cases.

The dashboard, created in partnership with Prosecutorial Performance Indicators, is available through the State's Attorney's Office website. It includes dozens of tools that allow the public to filter data by offense type, defendant demographics and other factors.

State's Attorney Ivan Bates said the goal is to provide a quantitative look at the work of his office, from prosecutions and case outcomes to other measures related to public safety and accountability.

"Our office works for the people of Baltimore, and with that responsibility comes an obligation to be transparent about the work we do and accountable for the results we deliver," Bates said. "The public deserves access to meaningful information about how our criminal justice system operates and how our office is performing."

The State's Attorney's Office said a $775,000 federal appropriation secured with the support of Maryland's U.S. Senate delegation is helping fund investments in technology and modernization.

The office said those improvements also include a new website designed to give residents greater access to information about the State's Attorney's Office and make it easier to find services, resources and updates.

"By making this information accessible to everyone through our new website, we hope to provide greater insight into our work, identify trends, measure our progress, and give residents the tools to better understand the role of the State's Attorney's Office in our justice system," Bates said.

"Data alone cannot tell the full story of our work or the people and communities it impacts," Bates added. "But sharing this information openly is essential to earning and maintaining the public's trust."

Bates also thanked U.S. Sens. Chris Van Hollen and Angela Alsobrooks for supporting the federal funding.

The new data dashboard is available through the Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office website.