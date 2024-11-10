One dead, six injured after string of weekend shootings in Baltimore

Baltimore City Police investigating at least six shootings from Saturday, one killed

BALTIMORE — It was a violent Saturday in Charm City. Baltimore Police are investigating at least six shootings that occurred within a six-hour time frame.

One person is dead and at least six people were hurt in the separate shootings.

Sunday, police returned to the double shooting scene on Powell Avenue that killed a man. Police raced to the scene around 6:30 pm after hearing gunshots as they patrolled the area nearby.

They found a 46-year-old man shot in the head. Investigators said he died at the hospital.

Later, detectives learned a 24-year-old man walked into the hospital. They said he was also shot on Powell Avenue.

Frustration grows

"It's a little eerie but with the weight of the world these days, you got to be more cautious," said Khree Tucker-Johnson who lives near the scene.

Balloons tied to two street poles are somber reminders of the scene on Powell Ave Saturday night. It leaves resident and Cedmont Community Association Vice President Qiana Heckstall frustrated.

"We heard about eight or nine gunshots ring out," she said. "It's very concerning when behaviors and incidents like this take place right at your doorstep."

Video from Heckstall's home camera shows what appears to be two people fighting. Then, a gun goes off.

Residents said situations like this rarely happen in their neighborhood.

"Typically the neighborhood is very quiet," Heckstall said. "I haven't experienced any crime since I've been here."

Heckstall said she plans to talk with city partners to discuss ways to deter crime from happening in this neighborhood.

"We're a middle-class community. We're a very tight-knit community and like what you see right now, this is the norm for us right now. But the back of the house, the back of the community is a problem."

Multiple shootings

Baltimore Police are investigating more shootings from Saturday.

After 9:30 pm officers responded to Harbor Hospital after a 19-year-old man walked into the hospital for treatment. They said he was shot in the stomach and is listed in stable condition.

A 23-year-old man walked into an area hospital after he was shot in the foot, police say. Officers responded to the hospital around 6:37 pm. He is in stable condition.

Detectives said he was walking in an alley of Winston Avenue when he heard a loud noise and realized he was shot.

Just before 6 pm, Baltimore police responded to Edmonson Avenue for a shooting. Police found a 34-year-old man shot. He is in stable condition.

Around 4:25 pm, officers learned a 35-year-old man walked into the hospital after he was shot. Investigators said he was shot by another man on North Montford Avenue.

After 3:30 pm, police officers were called to Good Samaritan Hospital. Police said a 35-year-old walked into the hospital after he was shot in the leg. At this time, investigators don't know where the shooting happened. The said the victim isn't cooperating with officers.

Baltimore Police are asking you to give them a call if you have information on any of these shootings.