3 shot near Coldspring Shopping Center in Northeast Baltimore, police say

Three men were shot Friday afternoon near Coldspring Shopping Center in Northeast Baltimore, police say.

The Baltimore City Police Department and Baltimore City Fire Department responded to the scene shortly after 4:40 p.m.

Police said three men -- two 24-year-olds and one 25-year-old -- were found outside with multiple gunshot wounds. They were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and listed in stable condition.

The strip mall is located on East Cold Spring Lane, not far from Morgan State University. Reports say the road is shut down between Hilton and Loch Raven Boulevard.

Video from the scene appeared to show multiple emergency vehicles parked outside the shopping center, along with multiple responding officers. The parking area also appeared to be roped off for the investigation.

At this point, no further details have been released about what led up to the shooting, or if police are searching for a possible suspect.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Northeast District shooting detectives at 410-396-2444.

Check back soon for updates on this developing story.