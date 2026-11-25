An apparent dispute over a scooter rider blocking a Baltimore roadway led to a stabbing, police say.

The incident happened Tuesday around 4:50 p.m., when police officers responded to the 200 block of Commerce Street on a report of a stabbing, said a statement released by the Baltimore Police Department (BPD).

The victim told police that his vehicle was blocked by a person on a scooter who refused to move and let the vehicle pass.

After repeated unsuccessful attempts to persuade the rider to move, the victim told officers he reversed his vehicle, which struck the scooter, according to the statement.

After the scooter was hit, "a confrontation" began that resulted in the victim receiving a stab injury that police described as a non-threatening wound.

Police said the suspect fled the scene, while the victim transported himself to the hospital.