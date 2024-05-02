Baltimore schools without air conditioning to release early Thursday
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore City schools without air conditioning will dismiss early Thursday amid potentially record-breaking heat, the district announced.
The following schools do not have A/C:
Baltimore City College - (Early release at 11:30 a.m.)
Benjamin Franklin High School at Masonville Cove - (Early release at noon)
City Springs Elementary/Middle School - (Early release at 12:45 p.m.)
Curtis Bay Elementary/Middle School - (Early release at 11:30 a.m.)
Furley Elementary School - (Early release at 11:30 a.m.)
Harlem Park Elementary/Middle School - (Early release at noon)
National Academy Foundation - (Early release at 12:45 p.m.)
Vanguard Collegiate Middle School - (Early release at 11:45 a.m.)
Schools with A/C under repair:
Arlington Elementary School - (Early release at 12:00 p.m.)
Gwynns Falls Elementary School - (Early release at 1:15 p.m.)
Franklin Square Elementary Middle School - (Early release at 11:45 a.m.)
Armistead Gardens Elementary Middle School - (elementary students only- Early Release at 11:45 a.m.)
Middle school students who use the portables on Armistead Gardens' campus will remain the full due as the portable learning spaces are not impacted by the facility HVAC repairs.
Schools not owned by the district:
Empowerment Academy - (Early release at 11:45 a.m.) - Note: The operator has a plan for adding air-conditioning to the building that is underway. Please visit the school website to understand heat-related changes to its schedule, as it may not follow the same plan as traditional schools.