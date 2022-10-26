Baltimore school crossing guard of 28 years in critical condition after being struck by car

BALTIMORE -- A longtime Baltimore City crossing guard is in critical condition after she was struck by a car Wednesday morning in Northeast Baltimore, Mayor Brandon Scott said.

The guard was struck shortly after 8 a.m. at the 3800 block of Sinclair Lane after she stepped into the street to allow children to cross the road, according to Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison.

The striking vehicle appeared to be going at "a high rate of speed," Harrison said. The driver stopped at the scene of the collision.

The children, students at Sinclair Lane Elementary School, were uninjured, officials said.

Scott said the victim, a woman, has been a crossing guard for 28 years. He said he met with her family, and out of respect, officials will not be disclosing any personal details. The mayor did ask people to keep "our hero" and her family in their thoughts.

Scott also implored drivers to slow down on the roads, noting that many of the hundreds of accidents in the city since September have been due to high speed.

"Also I think this serves as a reminder for folks for why we have to obey laws, speed laws, traffic laws and, simply put, slow the hell down," Scott continued. We have investigated over a thousand accidents, a thousand accidents, in the city since the first of September, many due to people traveling at excess speeds"

Baltimore Department of Transportation Director Steve Sharkey said the agency is coordinating with Baltimore Police to bolster safety at the intersection as they leave the elementary school Wednesday. He said DOT will also be incorporating "all applicable safety measures" to ensure the safety of crossing guards in the area.

The Mayor's Office is also coordinating with the school system to assist with mental and health resources for students and families, officials said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.