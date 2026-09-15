Former Baltimore Safe Streets employee sentenced for illegal firearm possession

A former employee of Baltimore's Safe Streets program has been sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty to illegally possessing a firearm.

The sentence -- for five years without the possibility of parole during that period -- was imposed on Donald Smothers, a statement by the Office of the State's Attorney for Baltimore City announced Tuesday.

Smothers was on parole at the time of the illegal firearm possession and has prior convictions. They include one for second-degree murder in 2006 and offenses related to possessing a concealed deadly weapon in 2003 and a handgun used in a robbery in 1998. In addition, he had convictions for possession with intent to distribute in 1998, and a charge of having a handgun on his person in 1996.

State's Attorney "deeply concerned" with the case

Baltimore State's Attorney Ivan J. Bates said in a statement he was "deeply concerned" with the case because the Safe Streets organization should maintain a high level of trust with the communities they serve.

"Safe Streets workers are entrusted with an extraordinary level of responsibility. They work in our communities, interact with vulnerable individuals and, in many cases, are placed in positions where trust and credibility are essential," Bates said.

He added: "People can change, and we believe in redemption, but redemption must be accompanied by accountability and a demonstrated commitment to leaving a life of crime behind. When taxpayers are funding these positions, the city has a responsibility to do its due diligence and ensure that those given this level of trust have truly turned their backs on their criminal careers."

Bates called for "a vetting process that protects the integrity of the Safe Streets program and, most importantly, the communities it is intended to serve."

What is Safe Streets?

Safe Streets Baltimore is a city-supported program established in 2007 as "an evidence-based, public health program to reduce gun violence," the organization says on its website. The group "employs outreach professionals to mediate brewing conflicts that could result in gun violence," with workers focusing "on community outreach, public education, conflict mediation and violence interruption."

In July, it was announced that another former Safe Streets worker, 51-year-old Antoine Burton, was not being charged in a shooting that injured a man outside of a Park Heights gas station, but instead would face a federal gun charge.

Burton was arrested after shooting a 40-year-old man on June 7. He was charged with attempted murder, assault and gun crimes.

Burton was on probation for a gun conviction at the time of the shooting.

The Baltimore State's Attorney's Office told CBS News Baltimore at the time that the attempted murder charges were dropped because of the new federal gun charge.

Burton was indicted in federal court in 2020 for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. He was placed on a three-year probation in January 2024. He was also convicted of other charges, including robbery with a deadly weapon and attempted murder.