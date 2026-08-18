Baltimore Royal Farms employee draws gun during altercation with customer

An altercation at a Royal Farms in Baltimore on Sunday resulted in an employee pulling out a gun and threatening a customer, the Baltimore Police Department (BPD) said.

Baltimore patrol officers from the Southeast District responded to the Royal Farms in the 6200 block of Pulaski Highway Sunday around 4 a.m.

Police said after they arrived, they discovered there had been an altercation between a female store worker and a female customer. At some point during the incident, the 40-year-old employee drew a gun and began threatening the customer.

The employee also struck the 34-year-old customer with a metal pole, leaving the customer with an injured arm. A police statement said medics were called to the scene to render aid to the injured customer, but she declined medical treatment.

During a search, officers discovered a loaded handgun in the employee's bag. Police said they seized the weapon.

The BPD said the employee was arrested and charged with multiple counts of assault, handgun violations, obstruction, and reckless endangerment.

Incident follows a Royal Farms shooting last week

The incident followed a shooting at another Royal Farms store in downtown Baltimore last week. That shooting left an adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Baltimore Police Department (BPD).

Officers responded to the shooting on Wednesday around 5:20 a.m. in the 1500 block of Russell Street. The Royal Farms is across the street from Baltimore's Horseshoe Casino.

On the scene, officers discovered a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to an area hospital in critical condition. Because of his injuries, homicide detectives were called in to investigate.

Because of the seriousness of the victim's injuries, homicide detectives were called in to investigate. A suspect has not been named in the case, but according to dispatch recordings, the suspect is believed to be a Royal Farms employee.