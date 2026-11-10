Baltimore restores historic "ghost sign" revealing glimpse of city's commercial past

Baltimore is bringing pieces of its commercial past back into view, one painted advertisement at a time.

The Bromo Arts District has launched its first ghost sign restoration project at 100 N. Eutaw Street, now the site of the SpringHill Suites hotel.

Ghost signs are hand-painted advertisements that date back to the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Many have faded over time, but rain can sometimes make the original lettering more visible.

"Why they call them 'ghost signs' is because they say that, and it's true, when it rains, they come out," said Baltimore Heritage board member Lashelle Bynum. "You have some ghost signs that are two and three layers of three different companies."

The sign on the side of the SpringHill Suites building is one of the most prominent in the area, according to Bromo Arts Executive Director Emily Breiter. It advertises the Drovers and Mechanics National Bank and was originally painted in the early 1900s.

"It really focuses on preserving the history of Baltimore City," Breiter said. "So, we're getting a glimpse into Baltimore's commercial past."

The advertisements offer a window into the businesses and products that once defined the neighborhood.

"They advertise anything from beers to breads to bikes," Bynum said.

Breiter said the signs also showcase an advertising technique that has stood the test of time.

"It's also this incredible, creative advertising technique that was used over a century ago that we still see in form today in terms of hand-painted signs," Breiter said.

Restoring a piece of history

More than a week ago, Sam Reddix and her husband, Tyler, of Human Made Signs & Murals began the restoration process.

But before putting paint back on the bricks, Reddix said the couple spent considerable time researching the sign in collaboration with the nonprofit Baltimore Heritage.

"We looked through their [Maryland Center for History and Culture] archives and tried to find old photos of the sign, find history of the building," Reddix said.

Through that research, she learned the building operated as a bank for much of its history.

Restoring the sign requires a careful process, including testing materials to ensure they don't damage the original artwork and sketching out the original design.

"Understanding how to use materials to help prevent any further damage," Reddix said.

The restoration of the Eutaw Street sign is expected to be completed by the end of November.

Breiter is already scouting other ghost signs in the neighborhood that could be preserved. Reddix hopes to help restore more of them and eventually create a walking tour highlighting the businesses that once operated in the area.

The Downtown Partnership of Baltimore helped support the project, while SpringHill Suites granted the artists access to the property for the restoration.