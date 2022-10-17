Baltimore resident celebrates milestone - 100th birthday
BALTIMORE - Ms. Minnie Styles has reached a milestone.
The Baltimore resident is celebrating her 100th birthday.
Her family is honoring the special occasion with a family celebration.
Styles moved to Baltimore shortly after she finished high school in 1922.
She loves her hobbies of making ceramics, painting, putting together puzzles and drawing.
WJZ would like to wish Ms. Minnie a Happy Birthday!
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.