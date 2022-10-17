Watch CBS News
Baltimore resident celebrates milestone - 100th birthday

By CBS Baltimore Staff

BALTIMORE - Ms. Minnie Styles has reached a milestone.

The Baltimore resident is celebrating her 100th birthday.

Her family is honoring the special occasion with a family celebration.

Styles moved to Baltimore shortly after she finished high school in 1922.

She loves her hobbies of making ceramics, painting, putting together puzzles and drawing.

WJZ would like to wish Ms. Minnie a Happy Birthday!

