2 rescue boats catch fire in Baltimore

The Baltimore Fire Department is looking into how two rescue boats caught fire late Monday morning.

It happened around 11 a.m. on South Clinton Street. Dark black smoke could be seen from miles away.

Black smoke could be seen for miles as 2 rescue boats burned in Baltimore on Monday, July 13, 2026. Citizen App - Baltimore

"Upon arrival, units found two rescue boats fully involved with heavy fire conditions," Baltimore Fire said in a statement. "A second alarm was called for additional resources if needed."

The fire was quickly brought under control and no one was hurt, according to the department

There's no word yet on where or how the fire started. No other information is available at this point in the investigation.