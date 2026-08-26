Baltimore man sentenced to more than 5 years for setting Hampden house fires

A Baltimore man will serve more than five years in prison for intentionally setting fires at several homes in the city's Hampden neighborhood.

Prosecutors said 29-year-old Justin Reeves pleaded guilty to malicious destruction of property by fire Wednesday and was sentenced to 63 months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release.

Reeves set fire to a North Baltimore home on May 10, 2025. Four days later, he set fire to the same home again, and the flames spread to the property next door.

On May 25, Reeves set fire to another home while a person was sleeping in a second-floor bedroom.

According to court records, surveillance video showed Reeves setting fires and walking near the properties. His cellphone was also tracked to the locations.

Reeves was arrested May 28, 2025. A search of his cellphone showed internet searches about the fires, property records for the area and searches related to additional fires that occurred in the same area in 2024.