Baltimore Ravens' Zay Flowers reaches multi-year contract extension

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers on Tuesday reached a multi-year contract extension worth a reported $140 million.

The Ravens announced the news on its website. According to ESPN's reporter Adam Schefter, the agreement twith the Ravens secured a four-year, $140 million conttract extension for Flowers that includes $108 million guaranteed.

Flowers, a two-time Pro Bowl pick, has led the Ravens in receptions and receiving yards in his first three seasons. He is coming off a career year with 86 catches, 1,211 yards and five touchdowns.

"Zay is the type of player we always seek to retain," Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta said in a statement. "Tough, competitive, durable, a premier talent and a foundational football player."

DeCosta added, "He's earned this extension and we are thrilled for Zay and his family. Also, thanks to Nick, Joel and Geoff for their determination in getting this deal done. This is a great day for Zay, the Ravens, and our fans!"

The Ravens drafted a receiver in the first round three times from 2019 through 2023. They haven't done it again since taking Flowers. He's missed only one regular-season game in three seasons, although he was unavailable for the 2024 playoffs.

Flowers became the fastest player in Ravens history (21 games) to reach 100 receptions and the first Raven with multiple 1,000-yard seasons in the first three years of his career. He ranked 11th in the NFL in receptions in 2025 and seventh in yards receiving. That was despite an underwhelming, injury-plagued season from Jackson — and Baltimore's willingness to run the ball with Derrick Henry.

Flowers was asked last week about his contract situation as he entered his fourth season.

"Honestly, I am just working right now. I am trying to get better. I leave that to my agents," he said. "Right now, I am trying to learn this offense, get closer to my teammates and my coaches, and just keep getting right for the season."