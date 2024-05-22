Baltimore Ravens' Zay Flowers putting last year in rear-view mirror, eyes big 2024 season

BALTIMORE - Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers is looking forward to putting last year behind him.

He was investigated by police over a domestic violence allegation back in January in Baltimore County. Since then, the investigation was suspended and Flowers avoided discipline by the National Football League.

Flowers spoke to the media after Organized Team Activities on Wednesday at the Under Armour Training Facility in Owings Mills.

"I'm just looking forward to the season and getting better and building my reputation and showing the Ravens' community and the younger generation that I am here and ready to go and be a good person," Flowers said.

The wide receiver told reporters he's spent some of his offseason working to give back to children in the community.

"I'm in the community, I'm with the kids, and that's who I am," Flowers said. "I'm not a person who gets into things. I do what I do to help the community. I have fun with my people, have fun with the kids."

"I still think about it"

Flowers also committed a costly fumble at the goal line in the fourth quarter of the Ravens' 17-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.

That's a moment he still hasn't gotten over.

"I still think about it," Flowers said. "I know this year we have a chance to get back there and try to make it to the Super Bowl. I'm working hard every day to get back to that moment."

"Way more comfortable"

With a full offseason to get himself refreshed, Flowers, a 2023 first-round draft pick from Boston College, says he's been working to mature on and off the football field.

He's coming off a rookie season where he led the Ravens with 858 receiving yards to go with five touchdowns.

"I want to get better this year, every phase and try to lead us to the ultimate goal and what we all want," Flowers said.

The speedy receiver says he's feeling more comfortable with the NFL playbook and the speed of the game compared to last season.

"Way more comfortable," Flowers said. "It happened so fast. I had to learn a playbook so fast, so in my head, I was always rushed. this year, I'm more patient and trying to learn everything to the last detail."

The Ravens lost veteran wide receiver Odell Beckham from last season, but still have Rashod Bateman, Nelson Agholor and rookie Devontez Walker.

Baltimore opens the regular season on Thursday, Sept. 5 at the Kansas City Chiefs.