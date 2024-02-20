Baltimore County Police close investigation into Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers without charges

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Police have closed a domestic violence investigation into Ravens' rookie wide receiver Zay Flowers without charges, according to documents obtained by WJZ.

New documents show that a woman reported to police in Acton, Mass. that she had been involved in a domestic incident involving an NFL player, and that the player's brother had drawn a firearm. She declined to identify him and said she was in fear, records show, but police conducted social media searches to determine who she was "associated with.", the Baltimore Banner reported.

According to a Baltimore County Police case report, the woman said she had been physically assaulted and was left with multiple bruises. She said she called police during the assault, but informed the communications officer that she was okay and did not need medical treatment, according to police.

Last week, lawmakers demanded the release of a 911 call related to the case.

On a recording, a dispatcher could be heard responding to a distress call.

"On call back, female answered and was crying—said she didn't have an emergency but seemed in distress when she hung up the phone," according to a review of the recording on Broadcastify.

