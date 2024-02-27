Ravens "continue to assess" after Zay Flowers domestic violence investigation suspended

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Ravens will "continue to assess the situation as it unfolds" after Baltimore County Police suspended a domestic violence investigation involving star wide receiver Zay Flowers, General Manager Eric DeCosta said Tuesday.

The investigation stemmed from an allegation of a domestic violence assault that allegedly unfolded inside an Owings Mills townhome on January 16.

No charges were filed in the incident, but Flowers may still face repercussions. The NFL's Code of Conduct for players says that "even if a case does not rise to the level of criminal charges, players are held to a higher standard and could still face punishment, including suspension."

Before Tuesday, the Ravens had not commented beyond an initial statement several weeks ago saying they "take these matters seriously."

The General Manager elaborated after a question about Flowers in a press conference Tuesday.

"Well, I think that we made a statement on that. We're aware of the situation," DeCosta said. "Obviously domestic violence is something that we are deeply concerned about. And we will continue to assess the situation as it unfolds."

On January 16, a 911 dispatcher received a call from a woman who sounded "in distress" and was "crying," but said there was no emergency before handing up the phone.

Five days after the 911 call, the woman went to police back home in Acton, Massachusetts, according to a police report.

There, she accused a "high-profile NFL player" of a violent domestic incident in Baltimore County where she was allegedly left with multiple bruises and her belongings were "trashed."

According to the police report, the woman said the brother of the NFL player "also drew a gun" but "got scared and put it [gun] away" after police went to the development to investigate further.

Authorities said during their investigation, she did not name the football player. However, police stated a connection between the complaining witness and the other party was made through social media.

In the weeks following the report, police said the woman did not provide any additional details about the alleged assault and Flowers declined to be interviewed by police through an attorney.

The investigation was suspended as of February 16, but the case could be reopened if the department receives more information.