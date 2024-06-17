Baltimore Ravens to be featured in "Hard Knocks" docuseries on AFC North

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Ravens are set to be featured in a new documentary series, 'Hard Knocks', that will focus on the battle for the AFC North Championship towards the end of the 2024 season.

The team made an announcement in a social media post Monday afternoon.

The first episode will air on December 3, with new episodes featuring the Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, and Pittsburgh Steelers premiering every Tuesday through the end of the regular season and into the playoffs in January 2025.

The Ravens made their first appearance in the series upon its debut in 2001 as the defending Super Bowl champions, after a triumphant 34-7 victory over the New York Giants in Super Bowl XXXVII.

That team included esteemed Ravens' such as Ray Lewis, Shannon Sharpe, and Tony Siragusa, under Head Coach Brian Billick.