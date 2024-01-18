Baltimore Ravens' pop-up shop returns ahead of Saturday playoff game

BALTIMORE -- With the Baltimore Ravens' first playoff game a few days away, the team is making sure fans are geared up to cheer them on.

The Ravens pop-up shop made a return to M&T Bank Stadium on Thursday with the team now in the playoffs. The pop-up shop is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday and Friday.

Ravens fans flocked to the pop-up shop as soon as it opened—stocking up on gear ahead of Saturday's playoff matchup with the Houston Texans.

Rhea McGhee said she came to grab anything that caught her eye.

"I have to tell you, I really was not interested in purchasing a lot of Ravens stuff, but when they finally made the AFC champs...I was like, 'Oh my gosh, I have to get stuff now,'" she said.

Aside from jerseys and hats, the pop-up shop is stocked up with a wide array of things. Some of the merchandise includes blankets, boots—as well as boots with sequins—and party platters for your watch party.

The Ravens are heading to the playoffs as the AFC North champs. Many fans are still on the high of that championship.

Rebecca Cappetta, who's from York, Pennsylvania, headed right to the pop-up after a round of radiation treatment in the city.

A longtime Ravens fan, she has a hunch the team's going to go all the way.

"It's just a different air. You can just feel it. Lamar's locked in, the whole team is just amazing," Cappetta said. "The energy is just totally awesome."

She was far from the only one feeling the confidence.

"The ghosts of 2019 are still kinda rolling around up [in my head], but we're obviously a very different team," Will Jovel said. "A much better-positioned team this time around. So, I'm really confident in our chances."

The pop-up shop was going to be open on Saturday, too, but it will be closed because of the game.