Baltimore Ravens' fans display their excitement for the playoffs

BALTIMORE —-- Baltimore Ravens' fans are displaying their purple pride ahead of Saturday's playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at M&T Bank Stadium.

Ravens Flock lined up outside of M&T Bank Stadium to have their car stenciled with a logo, while also finding their new game-day gear.

"They are buying sweatshirts, hand warmers and knit hats," said Jeffrey Katzen, the owner of Baltimore Sports and Novelty. "We expect that trend to continue on with the game being cold."

The bone-chilling temperatures on game day is why Eddie Okoji Jr. and his family shopped for some new Ravens' swag.

"We are pretty well stocked, so you know, I think everybody should be in good hands with the inventory we have," Katzen said. "We are probably getting some play off hats in and some playoff t-shirts."

"I am excited for them to beat the Steelers," Okoji added.

Okoji said it is all about the layers and making sure your sports bets or parlays are ready.

"It's going to be a four leg parlay – a money line," Okoji said. "Of course Ravens winning and Lamar, Batman and Andrews in that parlay. "I am looking forward to them squeezing it out not only for Baltimore but also for me with that parlay."

But for those who don't gamble, the game is about about looking to the future and hoping the Ravens finish the season on top.

"I just wish the team wins and everybody is happy," Katzen said.

You can find a full list of Playoff activities and events by visiting this website.