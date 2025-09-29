Baltimore Ravens pamper dozens of women impacted by cancer at M&T Bank Stadium

More than 30 women whose lives have been impacted by cancer were invited to M&T Bank Stadium in downtown Baltimore on Monday for a day of pampering in the locker room.

The event celebrates the NFL's "Crucial Catch" initiative, which raises money and awareness for the American Cancer Society. Representing the Ravens were outside linebacker Tavius Robinson and cornerback Jaire Alexander.

The women made flower bouquets, personalized bracelets, and there were customized wigs that the women could be fitted for that were provided by Nate Wiggins' foundation.

"(Nate) said that if he ever made it in life, he wanted to give back and start his foundation, and we did that," said Tamika Lucas, Nate Wiggins' mother. "So we do a lot of things in Atlanta, based on his foundation, and this is our second year here, with 'Crucial Catch' with his foundation. It was important to bring wigs and show that they are still beautiful. Being able to give back to them is a blessing."

The women also received a stadium tour, had their makeup done, and got a massage.

"Makes me feel special"

Baltimore native Marsha Marcus is a six-year survivor of breast cancer. She said this event made her feel special.

"Today's event has gone beyond trying to make breast cancer survivors feel good about themselves and feel cherished and know that they are not forgotten," Marcus said.

Marcus added that most people see the Ravens as football players who only care about winning the Super Bowl. But, she added, the organization cares about its community.

"This event makes me feel very special because you think that all they care about is winning the Super Bowl, but they are going out to help others who are going through such a tragic time in their lives," Marcus said.

Ravens give back

The Ravens players took time out of their busy schedule, which included playing in Kansas City on Sunday, to give back to the community. It's part of their weekly "Ravens in the Community."

Baltimore lost 37-20 on Sunday, losing its second game in a row, and falling to 1-3.

However, there is plenty of season remaining, starting with this weekend's home game against the Houston Texans.