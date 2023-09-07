Baltimore Ravens move past preseason hype, ready for Texans in season opener

BALTIMORE - The Ravens are ready to move past the preseason hype.

Their first test - the Houston Texans - is coming to M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday for the season-opener for both teams.

This will be the first chance in a game that starting quarterback Lamar Jackson will get to connect with new receivers Odell Beckham Jr., Zay Flowers and Nelson Agholor in new offensive coordinator Todd Monken's scheme.

"It seems pretty normal that the guy in charge has a big say in what you do and how you do it," Monken said of Jackson. "His career is on the line, how we have success is on the line."

The Ravens, entering this season with high expectations, finished 10-7 last season and were second in the AFC North. They lost a heartbreaker, 24-17, against Cincinnati in the playoffs.

But, they did so without Jackson, who missed the rest of the season after an injury suffered in early December. And, wide receiver Rashod Bateman missed most of last season with a foot injury.

Since then, the Ravens reached a mega-extension with Jackson, agreed to a long-term deal with linebacker Roquan Smith, drafted Flowers in the first round and signed Beckham and linebacker Jadeveon Clowney to one-year deals.

"I'm back. I feel like I am better," Jackson said. "I'm 100 percent, ready to show it."

Beckham hasn't played in a live game since Super Bowl LVI when he scored a touchdown but also tore his ACL as the Los Angeles Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20, on February 14, 2022.

"It's been like over 450 days or something, I don't know the exact days, but it has been a long time," Beckham said. "It's been a long time in my mind and a long time in reality. I'm excited. I don't know what emotions will be running through me. I know I will be excited to play football again."

Up front, the Ravens have an experienced offensive line with Ronnie Stanley, Kevin Zeitler, Tyler Linderbaum, Morgan Moses and John Simpson.

On defense, the Ravens will likely be without cornerback Marlon Humphrey, who had foot surgery last month.

That will leave Rock Ya-Sin, Ronald Darby, Brandon Stephens, Arthur Maulet and Jalyn Armour-Davis to fill the void.

But the Ravens know they have to get after the quarterback, and on Sunday, that will be Texans' rookie C.J. Stroud.

They were sixth in the NFL in sacks last year, but Justin Houston and Calais Campbell, the Ravens' top two leaders in sacks, are elsewhere.

Odafe Oweh, Clowney, David Ojabo and Justin Madubuike, along with Smith and linebacker Patrick Queen will be assigned to apply pressure.

"I'm anxious to see everybody. I'm anxious to see the team," Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said. "They are going to be out there playing, trying to do their best. Everyone wants to play very well."

Harbaugh is entering his 16th season with the Ravens, making him the third-longest tenured head coach in the NFL.

The Ravens are 11-4 in season openers under Harbaugh.

The Ravens are 10-2 all-time against the Texans.

The Texans are led by first-year head coach Demeco Ryans.

Stroud, the No. 2 overall draft pick out of Ohio State, will start at quarterback. Defensive end Will Anderson, the No. 3 overall draft pick from Alabama, anchors the defense.

"I'm anticipating going out there and playing someone, actually," Jackson said. "I'm just ready to get the ball rolling."

Kickoff on Sunday is 1 p.m. and will be televised on WJZ.