Ravens announce NFL season kickoff week activities
BALTIMORE -- Football season is on the horizon, and the Baltimore Ravens are hosting events leading up to their home opener.
Here's a schedule for fans looking to get in on the action.
Week of Winning | Monday Sept. 4 - Friday Sept. 8
Each day next week, the Ravens will announce a new contest code on one of its digital platforms. Fans must find the unique code for that day and enter it into the Week of Winning website for a chance to win that day's prize.
Countdown to Kickoff Party at Power Plant Live | Thursday Sept. 7
On Thursday September 7, the Ravens will host their 2023 Countdown to kickoff party. The event will feature live performances from The All-American Rejects, along with Jimmyie's Chicken Shack. Fans can also expect appearences from Mark Clayton, Vonta Leach, Ravens Cheerleaders, and mascot Poe.
Purple Friday Caravans | Friday, Sept. 9
Friday morning, the Ravens Caravan to Baltimore County and make the following stops:
- Dunkin' (7:45 a.m., 10 Cranbrook Rd., Cockeysville, MD 21030)
- M&T Bank (10:20 a.m., 8812 Waltham Woods Rd., Baltimore, MD 21234)
- National Aquarium (5 p.m., 501 E. Pratt St., Baltimore, MD 21202)
Friday evening, the Purple Friday Caravan will also make several stops.
- Mother's Grille (6 p.m., 2450 Broad Ave., Timonium, MD 21093)
- The Valley Inn (7:15 p.m., 10501 Falls Rd., Lutherville, MD 21093)
- Looney's Pub (8:30 p.m., 8706 Belair Rd., Nottingham, MD 21236)
M&T Bank Stadium 25th Anniversary Celebration | Sunday, Sept. 10
The Ravens will celebrate the 25th Anniversary of M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 10 during their home opener vs. the Houston Texans. Kickoff will be at 1 p.m.
