Ravens announce NFL season kickoff week activities

BALTIMORE -- Football season is on the horizon, and the Baltimore Ravens are hosting events leading up to their home opener.

Here's a schedule for fans looking to get in on the action.

Week of Winning | Monday Sept. 4 - Friday Sept. 8

Each day next week, the Ravens will announce a new contest code on one of its digital platforms. Fans must find the unique code for that day and enter it into the Week of Winning website for a chance to win that day's prize.

Countdown to Kickoff Party at Power Plant Live | Thursday Sept. 7

On Thursday September 7, the Ravens will host their 2023 Countdown to kickoff party. The event will feature live performances from The All-American Rejects, along with Jimmyie's Chicken Shack. Fans can also expect appearences from Mark Clayton, Vonta Leach, Ravens Cheerleaders, and mascot Poe.

Purple Friday Caravans | Friday, Sept. 9

Friday morning, the Ravens Caravan to Baltimore County and make the following stops:

Dunkin' (7:45 a.m., 10 Cranbrook Rd., Cockeysville, MD 21030)

M&T Bank (10:20 a.m., 8812 Waltham Woods Rd., Baltimore, MD 21234)

National Aquarium (5 p.m., 501 E. Pratt St., Baltimore, MD 21202)

Friday evening, the Purple Friday Caravan will also make several stops.

Mother's Grille (6 p.m., 2450 Broad Ave., Timonium, MD 21093)

The Valley Inn (7:15 p.m., 10501 Falls Rd., Lutherville, MD 21093)

Looney's Pub (8:30 p.m., 8706 Belair Rd., Nottingham, MD 21236)

M&T Bank Stadium 25th Anniversary Celebration | Sunday, Sept. 10

The Ravens will celebrate the 25th Anniversary of M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 10 during their home opener vs. the Houston Texans. Kickoff will be at 1 p.m.