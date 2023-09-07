Baltimore Ravens enter the new football season with high-powered offense

BALTIMORE -- It's no exaggeration to say that this is one of the most highly anticipated Ravens seasons in the team's 27-year history.

There's serious star power to go with a new, high-powered offense.

For example, quarterback Lamar Jackson is getting ready for his sixth NFL season. He has a new long-term contract. Also, now he's surrounded by added talent in an offense led by new play-caller Todd Monken.

There's Super Bowl potential in this mix.

The first of 17 games will be played on home turf in Baltimore on Sunday. That's when the Texans will come to town.

The Ravens players sound just as excited about the future as their fans.

"I'd say I'm a little bit anxious, but Coach [John] Harbaugh said in a meeting, 'Don't peak too soon.' So, I'm not trying to peak too soon," Jackson said. "I was lifting [weights] earlier with [strength and conditioning coordinator] Scott [Elliott], and I was telling him, 'I feel like I'm ready' because I was running around in walk-through earlier, too. I'm just pumped, to be honest. [I] can't wait to get out there."

The team has been busy getting ready for the new season.

Tight end Mark Andrews practiced for the first time in more than a week today. He's listed as limited with a thigh injury.

Offensive lineman Ronnie Stanley is also limited with an ankle ailment.

"Sometimes you have to take a deep breath and just kind of settle yourself a little bit and take care of what's right in front of you," Harbaugh said. "And today, what was right in front of us was meetings, taking care of themselves physically and having a good practice."

The Ravens are a double-digit favorite over Houston and their rookie quarterback CJ Stroud.

The game will be shown on WJZ with the kickoff at 1 p.m. WJZ will host a pregame show from the stadium at 11 a.m. on CBS News Baltimore and on air at 11:30 a.m.