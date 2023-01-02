Baltimore Ravens mascot returns to the football field following halftime injury

BALTIMORE -- Poe, the Baltimore Ravens' beloved mascot, was back on the football field Sunday night after suffering an injury earlier in the season.

Poe had been placed on injured reserve for the remainder of the season after he suffered a knee injury during an exhibition game and was carted off the field.

The mascot was injured while performing halftime entertainment at Saturday's preseason game between the Ravens and Washington Commanders.

A tackler pulled Poe down from behind while he was carrying the ball.

In his absence, mascots Edgar and Allan stepped in to fill the void.

The mascot's names are a nod to legendary Baltimore author Edgar Allan Poe, whose poem "The Raven" is the team's namesake.

Poe celebrated with his brothers on the sidelines after ditching his wheelchair and leg cast.