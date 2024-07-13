Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson earns ESPY for "Best Play" with self pass in AFC title game
BALTIMORE - Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson won the "Best Play" at the 2024 ESPY Awards on July 11.
Jackson threw a pass against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game last January that was batted in the air by a defender. Jackson ran under the ball, caught it and ran for a first down in the second quarter.
It took a shoestring tackle to prevent Jackson from scoring a touchdown.
"I want to thank God," Jackson said in his acceptance speech. "I wasn't expecting this. I appreciate my teammates, my coaching staff, my beautiful mother here in the front."
The Ravens lost to the Chiefs, 17-10, one game away from the Super Bowl.
Jackson was named the league's Most Valuable Player,