Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson earns ESPY for "Best Play" with self pass in AFC title game

BALTIMORE - Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson won the "Best Play" at the 2024 ESPY Awards on July 11.

Jackson threw a pass against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game last January that was batted in the air by a defender. Jackson ran under the ball, caught it and ran for a first down in the second quarter.

LAMAR JACKSON DID IT ALL ON THIS PLAY 🔥 @Lj_era8 wins the ESPYS Best Play with his remarkable moment vs. the Kansas City Chiefs 🙌 pic.twitter.com/kMNdosrCej — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 12, 2024

It took a shoestring tackle to prevent Jackson from scoring a touchdown.

"I want to thank God," Jackson said in his acceptance speech. "I wasn't expecting this. I appreciate my teammates, my coaching staff, my beautiful mother here in the front."

The Ravens lost to the Chiefs, 17-10, one game away from the Super Bowl.

Jackson was named the league's Most Valuable Player,