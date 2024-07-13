Watch CBS News
Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson earns ESPY for "Best Play" with self pass in AFC title game

By Adam Thompson

/ CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson claims second NFL MVP award
Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson claims second NFL MVP award 01:52

BALTIMORE - Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson won the "Best Play" at the 2024 ESPY Awards on July 11.

Jackson threw a pass against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game last January that was batted in the air by a defender. Jackson ran under the ball, caught it and ran for a first down in the second quarter.

It took a shoestring tackle to prevent Jackson from scoring a touchdown.

"I want to thank God," Jackson said in his acceptance speech. "I wasn't expecting this. I appreciate my teammates, my coaching staff, my beautiful mother here in the front."

The Ravens lost to the Chiefs, 17-10, one game away from the Super Bowl.

Jackson was named the league's Most Valuable Player,

