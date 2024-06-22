Baltimore Ravens hosts hiring fair for M&T Bank Stadium ahead of 2024 NFL season

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Ravens are looking to staff the M&T Bank Stadium ahead of the 2024 NFL season.

With new vendors and renovations at "The Bank" extra hands are now more than ever.

The Ravens held a job fair to help fill positions at M&T Bank Stadium and other events at the B&O Warehouse Saturday morning.

"This is one of the most exciting times for us each year, as we add more hardworking team members to our M&T Bank Stadium family," Ravens director of guest experience Colleen Helak stated. "We're eager to welcome dedicated individuals who will help accomplish our mission of providing the very best gameday experience for Ravens fans."

Jahlil Scurry was among those looking to join the staff at M&T Bank Stadium this season.

"I have lots of customer service experience. I am currently out for the summertime for school. I am a school teacher so yeah, so just get some more experience," Scurry explained.

"Every year this is where the bulk of our staff will come from getting them excited about the season, so we can make sure they're trained up to serve our fans," said Helak.

With new stadium partners like Levy and Fanatics joining the team, hundreds of faces are needed to help with things like parking or crowd management, food and parking on game days.

"On game day, we employ and work over 800 individuals and either guest service roles or security roles. So we are continuously looking for the right fit individuals to join our team," explained Leticcia Miranda, the senior office and events manager at S.A.F.E. Management in Baltimore.

It is a big hiring event with multiple opportunities.

"It's great to know that they have those reoccurring ushers, those reoccurring food and beverage staff members that are helping them so it kind of starts here in Baltimore and we'd like to represent our community at the stadium," said Helak.

And if you get through the interview process like Scurry, you just may be gearing up for a whole new game day experience.

"I get to engage with fans, you know, having fun talking to them and laughing with them. You know, but still do my job at the same time," said Scurry.

Stadium partners do hire candidates year-round for the following positions for Ravens games and other special M&T Bank Stadium events:

Levy (Food & Beverage Provider):

Positions include, but are not limited to, bartenders, cashiers, concession workers, cooks, food/beverage runners, servers and warehouse workers.

Aramark Venue Services (Housekeeping):

Positions include, but are not limited to, custodians.

S.A.F.E. Management (Crowd Management):

Positions include courtesy team, event security, team members and supervisors.

Standard Parking Plus (Parking Provider):

Positions include cashiers and traffic control officers.

The Ravens are also hiring Guest Service & Hospitality Ambassadors for game days and other stadium events.

You can apply at: https://www.baltimoreravens.com/stadium/jobs/