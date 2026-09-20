Baltimore Ravens lose to New Orleans Saints 24-17 in their home opener

The Baltimore Ravens gave up a late touchdown en route to a 24-17 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium.

Saints quarterback Tyler Shough pushed his way into the end zone with 1:28 left in the game.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson passed for 235 yards and a touchdown. Running back Derrick Henry racked up 68 yards on 16 carries with a touchdown.

The Ravens opened up a 14-3 lead at halftime.

Henry scored on a 1-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. Then, just before halftime, Jackson connected with Rashod Bateman on a 22-yard scoring pass.

Saints' kicker Daniel Carlson made three field goals before Chris Olave snagged the game-tying touchdown catch with 9:42 remaining.

The Ravens next head to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil where they will play the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, Sept. 27.