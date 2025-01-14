Ravens flock heading north for playoff game in frigid Buffalo: "It's destined this year"

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Ravens fans are taking their playoff fever to Buffalo where the divisional round will be held this weekend.

The AFC North champion Ravens will kick off against the Buffalo Bills at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, January 19. The playoff game will be televised on WJZ.

"I'm so proud of them," said Ravens fan Katia Mohr, who plans to attend the game. "They've had an amazing season so far. It's great to see them continue to go far and I hope they can crush them this weekend, too."

The Ravens need just two wins to reach the Super Bowl, a task that hasn't been done since the 2012 season. In fact, Baltimore's last two Super Bowl championships were 12 years apart -- 2012 and 2000.

Fan John Kucharski said the Ravens are a team of destiny this year because their previous Super Bowl-winning quarterback Joe Flacco was 28 years old at the time, which is the same as current quarterback Lamar Jackson. Plus, Ravens' Super Bowl-winning star Jacoby Jones, who died before the season, is from New Orleans, where the February 9 Super Bowl will be played.

"It's destined this year," Kucharski said. "The Ravens Joe Flacco won at 28 years old, Lamar is 28, and Jacoby, rest in peace, is from New Orleans. The Super Bowl is in New Orleans."

Ravens fans bundling up for Buffalo weather

Several Ravens fans told WJZ they are bundling up and traveling to Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, for a game they can't miss.

The gameday temperatures are expected to be in the teens with 10 to 15 mph wind gusts and a few possible snow flurries.

"The Ravens are going to bring the heat," said Ravens fan Hannah Sligh. "It's cold outside but the Ravens will bring the heat."

Katia Mohr says she will be packing her warm Ravens apparel, and cheering on the team. The winner will advance to play either Houston or Kansas City in the AFC Conference Championship game with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line.

"I'm literally going to go in my ski gear," Mohr said. "I'm going to bring my overalls, my ski pants, maybe even bring the helmet and the goggles."

John Kucharski and his wife will be leaving Jimmy's Seafood on Sunday morning on a bus with a group of more than 200 Ravens fans.

"Whenever they have an away game, I usually go," Kucharski said. "Bringing home a 'W,' that's all that matters."