Baltimore Ravens executive, coach interview for key jobs with L.A. Chargers

BALTIMORE -- The Los Angeles Chargers announced on Saturday that its team staff had interviewed Joe Hortiz, the Ravens' director of player personnel, for the position of general manager.

The Chargers made the announcement via X, the social media platform formally known as Twitter.

we’ve completed an interview with Joe Hortiz for general manager



→ https://t.co/xAvuboCnDo pic.twitter.com/djA7HHyu54 — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) January 13, 2024

Hortiz is the second Ravens staff member to be interviewed by the Los Angeles Chargers within about 24 hours.

Yesterday, the team announced that it had interviewed Ravens Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken for head coach.

we’ve completed an interview with Todd Monken for head coach



→ https://t.co/2tzPWWRB5r pic.twitter.com/blFKMKkqW5 — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) January 13, 2024

The Ravens had touted its decision to hire Monken in February 2023 after parting ways with Greg Roman in January.

We have hired Todd Monken to be our Offensive Coordinator. pic.twitter.com/tTtMNMRCMd — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) February 14, 2023

Elsewhere in the football universe, Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald is being considered for a head coach vacancy. The Atlanta Falcons announced on Friday that team staff had conducted a virtual interview with him.

The Falcons' list of possible candidates is believed to include Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and Ravens assistant head coach Anthony Weaver.

The Ravens had the NFL's sixth-ranked defense overall and the top-ranked defense in scoring average this season. Baltimore has a first-round playoff bye as the top seed in the AFC.

Beginning on Jan. 22, teams may hold in-person interviews with coaches whose teams are no longer in the playoffs.