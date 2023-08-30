Ravens trim roster to 53. Here's a look at those who made the team.

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore Ravens have trimmed their roster down to 53 as they prepare to start the season on Sept. 10 against the Houston Texans.

Among the cuts on Tuesday were WR James Proche, RB Melvin Gordon and WR Laquan Treadwell.

The Ravens also waived cornerback Kyu Blu Kelly, a fifth-round draft pick in this year's NFL Draft.

Quarterbacks Anthony Brown and Josh Johnson, FB Ben Mason and cornerback Kevon Seymour were also among those who were let go.

That means the Ravens, at this point, will carry two quarterbacks on their active roster - Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley.

Tyus Bowser will stay on the NFI list, meaning will miss at least the first four games.

Undrafted rookies running back Keaton Mitchell and linebacker Malik Hamm made the roster.

Here's a look at the active roster:

Offense (25)

Center: Tyler Linderbaum.

Tackle: Ronnie Stanley, Morgan Moses, Daniel Faalele.

Guard: John Simpson, Kevin Zeitler, Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu, Ben Cleveland, Patrick Mekari.

Quarterback: Lamar Jackson, Tyler Huntley.

Running back: J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards, Justice Hill, Keaton Mitchell.

Wide receiver: Odell Beckham Jr., Zay Flowers, Nelson Agholor, Devin Duvernay, Tylan Wallace, Rashod Bateman.

Tight end: Mark Andrews, Isaiah Likely, Charlie Kolar.

Fullback: Patrick Ricard.

Defense (25)

Safety: Marcus Williams, Kyle Hamilton, Geno Stone, Ar'Darius Washington.

Cornerback: Marlon Humphrey, Brandon Stephens, Rock Ya-Sin, Damarion Williams, Arthur Maulet, Ronald Darby, Jalyn Armour-Davis.

Outside Linebacker: Jadeveon Clowney, Odafe Oweh, David Ojabo, Tavius Robinson, Malik Hamm.

Inside Linebacker: Roquan Smith, Patrick Queen, Trenton Simpson, Malik Harrison, Del'Shawn Phillips.

Defensive line: Broderick Washington, Justin Madubuike, Travis Jones, Michael Pierce.

Specialists (3)

Kicker: Justin Tucker

Punter: Jordan Stout

Long snapper: Tyler Ott

The Ravens can maintain 16 players for their practice squad if they clear waivers.

The Baltimore Ravens made the following roster moves on Tuesday:

Waived the following players:

WR Tarik Black

QB Anthony Brown

G TyKeem Doss

CB Tare Hayes

CB Kyu Kelly

CB Jeremy Lucien

G Tashawn Manning

FB/TE Ben Mason

OLB Jeremiah Moon

DT Raysha Nichols

WR James Proche

ILB Josh Ross

WR Sean Ryan

OL Jaylon Thomas

TE Travis Vokolek

LB Kristian Welch

RB Owen Wright

Terminated the contracts of the following vested veterans:

DT Angelo Blackson

RB Melvin Gordon

QB Josh Johnson

C Sam Mustipher

CB Kevon Seymour

T David Sharpe

WR Laquon Treadwell

DE Brent Urban

CB Daryl Worley