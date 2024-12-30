Baltimore Ravens playing for AFC North title on Saturday against Cleveland

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Ravens need just one win against the depleted, lowly Cleveland Browns to secure their second consecutive AFC North title.

The Ravens (11-5) conclude the regular season at M&T Bank Stadium at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. A win over the Browns, who are starting their third quarterback this season, would give Baltimore at least one home game in the postseason.

The Ravens could also win the division with a loss and a Pittsburgh Steelers loss against the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday night. Baltimore clinched a playoff berth with a 34-17 win over Pittsburgh on Dec. 21, while also avenging a 18-16 loss to the Steelers earlier this season.

"It's very significant," Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said. "It's one of our five main goals, is to win the division. it's a big deal. It's a tough division. We respect these teams tremendously. We know we are going to have a tough game, we always do against every team in the division. The Browns, we always have these knockdown drag outs with, but if we can get it done, it would be a great accomplishment."

The Ravens have won seven division championships since joining the NFL in 1996 -- 2003, 2006, 2011, 2012, 2018, 2019 and 2023.

The next steps after this weekend's regular-season finale will be the Wild Card round of the playoffs on either January 11, January 12 or January 13. The Ravens have made 16 playoff appearances, and this would be their fourth in a row.

Baltimore made it to the AFC Championship Game last season before losing to the Kansas City Chiefs, 17-10, at home.

This year, led by reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson, the Ravens are hoping to reach the Super Bowl for the third time. They won championships in 2000 and 2011.

Ravens' revenge game with Cleveland

The Baltimore Ravens are an 18-point favorite over the Cleveland Browns, according to ESPNBet.

Lamar Jackson is having another MVP-caliber season with 3,955 passing yards with 39 touchdowns and four interceptions. He's also gained 852 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

"[Lamar Jackson] is my MVP," Harbaugh said. "He'll always be my MVP – I promise you that. Yes, as far as I'm concerned, he's our MVP, and he's our guy. But you know what? That's really not what we're thinking about. I haven't heard anybody talk about that. I haven't heard Lamar talk about it. We're just trying to win the next game."

Running back Derrick Henry has a team-best 1,783 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns, while wide receiver Zay Flowers has 1,047 receiving yards. Ravens tight end Mark Andrews has 10 receiving touchdowns.

Defensively, Roquan Smith has a team-high 144 tackles and Kyle Hamilton has 104 tackles. Kyle Van Noy leads Baltimore with 11.5 sacks, followed by Odafe Oweh's nine sacks.

The Browns (3-13) are likely to start quarterback Dorien Thompson-Robinson, who has 427 passing yards, no touchdowns and six interceptions. Starter Deshaun Watson suffered a season-ending Achilles injury earlier this season and backup Jameis Winston is nursing an injured shoulder but has also tossed 12 interceptions.

Winston, who has been inactive and the emergency quarterback the past two games, led the Browns to a 26-24 win over the Ravens in October in Cleveland.

The Browns will be without running back Nick Chubb, linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and tackle Jedrick Wills They could also be without cornerback Denzel Ward, tight end David Njoku, wide receiver Cedric Tillman and running back Jerome Ford.

Cleveland, in the mix for a top three draft pick, is led by wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, who has 1,166 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

On defense, the Browns have just 12 takeaways (four interceptions, eight fumble recoveries).