Baltimore Ravens' CB Marlon Humphrey looking for bounce back, healthy season

BALTIMORE - Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey is focused on getting back to his Pro Bowl form.

To do that, the three-time Pro Bowl performer knows he needs to stay healthy.

Humphrey missed seven regular-season games in 2023 and also the AFC Divisional playoff game with foot surgery and calf injuries.

"Last year was a unique year. It was a lot of firsts," Humphrey said after Tuesday's third day of training camp. "Mentally, I always felt I was ready to go for any game. Every time I thought I was pretty healthy, it seemed like I got hurt the next game."

Humphrey said he took advantage of resources and the Ravens' nutritionist to slim down to around 190 pounds, hoping that it will make him faster, but more importantly, will keep him off the inactive list.

Humphrey was a Pro Bowl player in 2022 when he played all 17 regular-season games. He only suited up for 10 games, and missed the first four games after injuring his foot during training camp.

"I kind of looked at the past, looked at some of my better seasons when I was a little bit lighter," Humphrey said. "I decided to get down to a little bit lower of a weight and I've been moving and feeling pretty well."

"I don't think the Ravens are what the Ravens are right now without Marlon the past eight years," added Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton. "Losing a guy like that, in and out last year, it can be tough on a team. For him, it didn't affect him at all in terms of his support for us. He was always there whether he was on the field or not, trying as much as he can to help."

When Humphrey was on the field last season, he had one interception and five pass breakups.

Since being drafted out of Alabama in 2017, Humphrey has 13 interceptions, 76 pass breakups, 13 forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries.

"It's such a long season. I wasn't used to being hurt a lot," Humphrey said. "I know a lot of guys go into games hurt. Last year was a little different for me, but I'm ready for whatever."

Humphrey is hoping that he can be a key contributor to a strong secondary with Kyle Hamilton, Marcus Williams, Brandon Stephens, Nate Wiggins and Eddie Jackson.

"I love the team we got, I love the guys we've got," Humphrey said. "I think if we started the season right now we'd be good to go."

The Ravens, who were one win from the Super Bowl, open the preseason on August 9 against the Philadelphia Eagles at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.

They play in Kansas City to begin the season on Sept. 5.