Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey injured, expected to miss games
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey suffered a foot injury that will need surgery, head coach John Harbaugh confirmed Wednesday. He is expected to miss game time.
Citing sources, NFL insider Ian Rapoport said the All-Pro will hopefully be back within a month, meaning he could miss at least two games.
Harbaugh said Humphrey had been dealing with a lingering foot issue, and did not say whether he injured his foot during practice.
