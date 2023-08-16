Watch CBS News
Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey injured, expected to miss games

Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey injured, expected to miss games
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey suffered a foot injury that will need surgery, head coach John Harbaugh confirmed Wednesday. He is expected to miss game time. 

Citing sources, NFL insider Ian Rapoport said the All-Pro will hopefully be back within a month, meaning he could miss at least two games. 

Harbaugh said Humphrey had been dealing with a lingering foot issue, and did not say whether he injured his foot during practice. 

