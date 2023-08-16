Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey injured, expected to miss games

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey suffered a foot injury that will need surgery, head coach John Harbaugh confirmed Wednesday. He is expected to miss game time.

Citing sources, NFL insider Ian Rapoport said the All-Pro will hopefully be back within a month, meaning he could miss at least two games.

#Ravens All-Pro CB Marlon Humphrey is dealing with a foot injury and he's expected to have surgery today, sources say. The hope is he's back in a little over a month. So, out for the first couple games. https://t.co/gkCiVoGuI3 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 16, 2023

Harbaugh said Humphrey had been dealing with a lingering foot issue, and did not say whether he injured his foot during practice.